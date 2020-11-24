Navasota man wanted in connection to College Station business burglaries

A Navasota man has been named as a person of interest in a string of business burglaries in College Station.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department is asking for your help in finding a man they have identified as a person of interest in a string of business burglaries in the community.

James Black, 47, of Navasota, is wanted for two counts of burglary of a building. He stands about 5'7" and weighs about 280 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600. You can remain anonymous. You can also submit tips online through Crime Stoppers or you can call 979-775-TIPS.

We will have more on the burglaries coming up on KAGS News at 6 and 10. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.