COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

Less than 24 hours after a shooting at an apartment complex in College Station, police are now searching for an armed man after a robbery at another apartment.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Campus Village Apartments on the 1700 block of Harvey Mitchell Parkway. The victim said a man walked up to them and threatened them with a gun.

The armed man then demanded the victim hand over their personal property and the victim said they did. They were not hurt and the armed man ran from the parking lot, police said.

The armed suspect is described as a white male. If you have any information, please call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600. If you see something, say something.

