College Station PD needs help identifying shooting suspect

Investigators said the shooting happened Sunday. No one was hurt but they want to track down the person responsible.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department is asking for your help in finding the person responsible for a shooting that happened last weekend.

Authorities said it happened in the 3200 block of Airborne Avenue on Sunday, October 18. Just before 2 a.m., officers had been called to the scene for a loud party complaint when they heard a gunshot come from the area. Officers said they saw people running from the home.

Witnesses allegedly told police a fight had broken out among some of the guests and one person pulled out a gun and shot at another person. No one was hurt and the gunman ran from the home.

Investigators with CSPD are asking people to come forward and help identify the persons involved in the shooting. If you can help, call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600. You can remain anonymous if you call the Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.