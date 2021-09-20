College Station officers, K9s find wanted man hiding in dumpster

CSPD said Demontreyon Jackson is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was accused of attacking a jogger back in May of 2020.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Officers with the College Station Police Department have arrested a wanted man who ran from them Monday morning.

Demontreyon Jackson, 19, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was found and arrested after a short search Monday after K9s and officers found him hiding in a dumpster.

CSPD said officers went to the area of Tarrow and University on a tip that Jackson was there, but they said he slipped away and was last seen in the 1000 block of Spring Loop.

They are asking people in the area to go inside, lock your doors and windows and don't let anyone in. Several officers and K9s are in the Spring Loop area searching for Jackson, who they said often carries a gun.

Officers are in the area of Spring Loop looking for 19yo Demontreyon Demon Jackson who is wanted for Aggravated Assault w/ a Deadly Weapon and is known to carry a firearm. Please avoid the area if at all possible. If in the area, lock your doors & remain inside. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/3T6OmVD21f — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) September 20, 2021

This isn't the first time Jackson made headlines. He was arrested back in May of 2020 after he allegedly attacked a jogger in College Station. The victim told officers they were running in the 700 block of Texas Avenue just after 6 a.m. when Jackson grabbed him from behind and knocked him to the ground.

A passerby saw the attack and when they tried to help, Jackson allegedly ran away to the Northpoint Crossing Apartments. Investigators said he then called dispatch and reported a shooting at another area in an attempt to draw officers away from him so he could escape.