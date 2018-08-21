College Station Police are asking for public assistance identifying a man who reportedly robbed a woman in the 1800 block of Brentwood Drive around 2:30 pm Monday.

The woman reported she was pushing a toddler in a stroller when a man attempted to steal her purse. The man reportedly punched the woman in the face and knocked the stroller over onto the ground during the struggle. He then fled the area on foot.

Officials said the woman suffered a laceration to her lip while the child was uninjured.

The man is described as a short black male with a thin build and hair in dreadlocks. He was wearing a black tank top and tan shorts.

Police urge anyone who has information related to the case to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

