UPDATE: Standoff in College Station, police and SWAT team on the scene

CSPD is in contact with the people involved at this time

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Officers with the College Station Police Department are involved in a standoff in the area of Decatur and Whispering Creek. At this time, Public Information Officer Jonathan Shugart said officers are negotiating with the person inside a home and hope it will come to a peaceful end soon.

Officers responded to a welfare concern Wednesday morning in the area. CSPD's SWAT & Negotiation Teams are on the scene and the department is asking people to avoid the area. It is not known at this time if there are any weapons involved though police said there are no injuries at this time.

Officer Shugart said to avoid the streets of Whispering Creek, Spring Garden, Spring Mist and Decatur. If you are in the area and have concerns, reach out to the non-emergency dispatch line at 979-764-3600.