CSPD: Officer stops attempted sexual assault responding to hit & run crash, assault

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Bryan man has been arrested in a bizarre series of crimes that included attempted sexual assault, assault and a hit and run crash.

Spencer Hanson, 31, is charged with attempted sexual assault and assault with bodily injury. Authorities said he could be facing more charges in the coming days.

It happened just after 9 Thursday morning in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway. An officer got to the scene of what was dispatched as an assault in the parking lot. Two people had allegedly been involved in a hit and run crash. Hanson allegedly hit another car and that driver followed Hanson into the parking lot.

Officer Stops Imminent Sexual Assault — An officer responded to an apartment parking lot in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway just after 9 a.m. today and arrived just in time to pull a man off of another individual, preventing a sexual assault. pic.twitter.com/9wCEsnz2LK — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) January 7, 2021

Hanson then allegedly started fighting with his passenger. Another person walking in the parking lot at the time, allegedly saw Hanson and told him to stop. Hanson then allegedly charged at the good Samaritan, knocked them to the ground and began tearing off pieces of their clothing.

The officer said they got to the parking lot as Hanson was allegedly tearing off his own clothes and the officer thought Hanson was about to commit a sexual assault. The officer was able to pull Hanson off of the victim and arrested him.

Both victims were hurt and were taken to the hospital but they are expected to be okay.

At this time, Hanson is in the Brazos County Jail on $4,000 bond, however, more charges may come as the investigation continues.