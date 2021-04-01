College Station Police warn of curb painting scam

Authorities said there is a flyer going around, telling people to leave money in an envelope in exchange for painting house numbers on the curb.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department is warning people of a curb painting scam. They said there is a flyer that some people have gotten that tells homeowners to leave money in an envelope and tape it to their front door in exchange for their house numbers being painted on the curb.

Don't fall for it. Don't leave money taped to your door, especially if someone you don't know is asking you to, authorities said. Reach out to your loved ones and let them know this is a scam.

CSPD said there are businesses in the city that offer this service, but they have not been able to match the flyer to any of those businesses at this time.

Curb Painting Scam — Did you receive a flyer asking you to tape money to your door in exchange for painting your house numbers on your curb? This is a known tactic used by scammers. Please, never leave money taped to your door, especially at the request of an unknown person. pic.twitter.com/2nfb8wGPN0 — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) January 4, 2021

Authorities also said in order for a business to go door to door and do this, they would need what is called a home solicitor permit. They said there haven't been any permits issued for this particular flyer. You can read more about the city ordinance on permits here: