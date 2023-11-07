College Station City Council meets for proposed fiscal 2024 budget

The College Station City Council got its first look at the proposed budget for the 2024 fiscal year on Tuesday.

The proposed budget of $492 million is set to reflect an investment to attract and retain the best staff, reduce the property tax rate, and adjustments to address inflation.

"What the budget is doing is showing where our priorities are and what it is we want to focus on going into the next year to provide all of those services to the citizens and visitors of College Station in the most effective and efficient way possible," Assistant City Manager Jeff Kersten said.

Beginning next week ,the city will be hosting three budget workshops on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at city hall for the council to take a deep dive into the proposal.

"We will be talking about everything from our compensation side of things, the impacts of inflation, we'll be talking about the tax rate, utility rates, and all of those things," Kersten said.

There will be opportunities for the public at a hearing on July 27. It's also a chance for those who attended the workshops to provide feedback to the city and the council.

"It's our money as taxpayers and if you are concerned about your taxes and want to make sure that they're well spent, then you can't show your concern unless you attend a meeting," College Station resident Lloyd Davis said.

The new fiscal year is set to begin on Oct. 1, and the city expects to adopt the official budget, host a public hearing on the tax rate, and adopt the tax rate on Aug. 24.