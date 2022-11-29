x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

College Station ranked No. 15 best college town in the country

This poll ranks college towns across the country in three distinct categories.
Credit: KAGS News

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The home of Texas A&M University has been ranked the No. 15 best college town in the United States by a new WalletHub poll released on Tuesday, Nov. 29. 

In order to rank every college town in the country, WalletHub utilized three specific categories. 

These categories are wallet friendliness, social environment, academic and economic opportunities. 

Here's a breakdown on where College Station ranks in each category:

  • Wallet Friendliness - 34th 
  • Social Environment - 88th
  • Academic & Economic Opportunities - 150th 

The only other college town in Texas to rank higher than College Station is Austin at the No. 1 spot. 

To view the whole list of college towns ranked, please visit here

Related Articles

Also on KAGSTV.com:

More Videos

In Other News

The Salvation Army angel tree program is in need of over 1,000 donations to help local families this holiday season

Before You Leave, Check This Out