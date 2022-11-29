College Station ranked No. 15 best college town in the country

This poll ranks college towns across the country in three distinct categories.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The home of Texas A&M University has been ranked the No. 15 best college town in the United States by a new WalletHub poll released on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

In order to rank every college town in the country, WalletHub utilized three specific categories.

These categories are wallet friendliness, social environment, academic and economic opportunities.

Here's a breakdown on where College Station ranks in each category:

Wallet Friendliness - 34th

Social Environment - 88th

Academic & Economic Opportunities - 150th

The only other college town in Texas to rank higher than College Station is Austin at the No. 1 spot.

To view the whole list of college towns ranked, please visit here.