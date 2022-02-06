Rent prices soaring, pushing renters to consider home ownership

The average rental price could rise to over $2,000 by this summer, renters share the impact on apartment searches.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Rental owners have seen an increase in rent within the last year, leaving a lot of renters in a tough spot when looking for a place.

“Trying to find an apartment, an affordable apartment in College Station was very difficult," said resident Noe Canchola.

Real estate agent for Hom Realty, Khadijah McClenton, has predicted that higher rent will push some people to stop renting altogether.

McClenton even explained why she personally stopped renting.

“I was living in College Station, I was paying like $775 and it seems like each year when it was time to renew it went up," she said.

McClenton said buying a home should be a strong option among people who are still renting.

"Thinking about buying a home, it’s gonna be a long-term investment, don’t think of it anything like the short term so that way you can get the most out of it,” McClenton said.

Rent consistently has increased by $150 every other month, she said. Canchola, who is renting with his girlfriend, explained the difficulties of finding a place to live. The situation, caused him to possibly reconsider renting.

"I think it will get to that point I think a lot of people nowadays are like well why am I paying a ridiculous amount of rent for something that I don’t own?," said Canchola.

Canchola described College Station's greatest factor is its location. Residents are mostly college students, which has caused prices to continue to soar in the area, he said.

“College students in that area, it makes it a lot more expensive for people to get an apartment,” said Canchola

The average rent for a one-bed in a College Station is over $1,200. McClenton said she thinks the price will double by the summer.