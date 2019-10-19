COLLEGE STATION, Texas — An armed robbery suspect is in custody less than 24 hours after the crime took place, according to College Station police.

Daniel Bradshaw, 30, is charged with robbery. Police said he robbed a convenience store employee at gunpoint Oct. 17 and took money from the cash register.

It happened at the Texas Food Mart on the 1600 block of Harvey Road. An employee working at the store told police an armed man walked in, pointed a gun at them and demanded money. The armed man then ran from the store, according to the employee.

Bradshaw also had outstanding warrants for hitting an unattended vehicle and public intoxication.

He is currently in the Brazos County Jail on $32,455.00 bond.

