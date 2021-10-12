College Station Rotary Club looks to help the Brazos Valley with a Napa Flats fundraiser

The College Station Rotary Club is hosting ‘Pizza for a Purpose’ on October 17 benefitting its annual Clothing for Kids program

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Rotary Club is hosting its first-ever ‘Pizza for a Purpose’ fundraiser at Napa Flats Wood-fired Kitchen on October 17 benefitting its annual Clothing for Kids program on December 4.

Former College Station Rotarian and current Napa Flats Principal and Chief Bus Boy Tom Kenney said they will have their portable pizza oven outside to bake three different kinds of pizzas and deliver them right to your car window.

“We're really excited to support the Rotary Club of College Station,” Kenney said, “I mean it's clothes for kids for the holidays and I think [it’s great how we’re] donating our time and money to help support this really worthy cause.”

You’ll support an amazing cause + get 1 pizza (cheese, pepperoni or margherita) and a bottle of wine delivered to your car door PLUS you could win some cool prizes👀🍷🍕@KAGSnews pic.twitter.com/lGUjvQrTxM — Elisabeth Tharp (@elisabeththarp1) October 12, 2021

When Kenney was initially asked to host ‘Pizza for a Purpose’ at Napa Flats, his answer wasn’t a "yes," it was a "what do you need?"

“There's a lot of organizations that do a lot of good in the community, the Rotary Club [of College Station] has done a lot of good,” Kenney said, “we need to continue to do things to support the people that don't have what everyone what others have and supporting the clothes drive is a really great activity, I've done it.”

Member of the College Station Rotary Club Nancy Dickey said Marti Marberry, another CS Rotary Member came up with ‘Pizza for a Purpose’ and said every member is excited for this Sunday.

“We've looked at ways to do a breakfast fundraiser, [because] we're a Breakfast Club,” Dickey said, “The reality is, there are people who don't like early and so we looked around for an opportunity to involve other people in supporting the work that the morning Rotary Club does and how can you turn down a good bottle of wine and a wonderful pizza?”

The following information is from the College Station Rotary Club:

Your ticket purchase will include one pizza (pepperoni, cheese, or Margherita) and one bottle of wine (Pinot Noir or Pinot Grigio).

Where: Napa Flats parking lot, 1727 Texas Ave. S. College Station, TX

Corner of Harvey and Texas Ave.

When: Between 5:00 pm and 8:30 pm, Sunday, October 17th, 2021

You will place your order once you show up. Show your Eventbrite online receipt and a valid driver's license if you purchased wine.

Your ticket purchase puts you in a drawing to potentially win: