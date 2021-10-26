College Station Rotary Club strives to support local businesses

The club is a proud supporter of many local charitable organizations

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Rotary Club has been supporting local businesses and individuals within the Bryan/College Station community for years and members of the club said they don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

A member of the College Station Rotary Club Martha Marberry said service above self, the Rotarian model, speaks to her heart.

“It always has,” she said.

Marberry added Rotary is about service to your community, about service to the world.

“It's about engaging people, not to look beyond themselves and the other thing that I love is the four-way test that we have,” Marberry said, “it's a philosophy to live by.”

Service above self is the Rotarian model.



For years, 1.2 million people from around the world have been working together to help build better lives for those in need.



The @CityofCS Rotary club is preparing for its annual clothing for kids event.



Details tonight on @KAGSnews. pic.twitter.com/zCLradOtqi — Elisabeth Tharp (@elisabeththarp1) October 26, 2021

The four-way test asks people four questions, is it the truth, is it fair to all concerned, will it build goodwill and better friendships and will it be beneficial to all concerned?

“That's a philosophy to live by personally and professionally,” Marberry said.

Another member of the College Station Rotary Club Nancy Dickey said the club brings together a very diverse group of community members.

“While you work with people who frequently have attitudes and background like your own, and you may go to church or socialize with people who have similar interests,” Dickey said, “Rotary purposely brings together people from a wide background from a wide area of ages and interests, that serves the members very well.”

Dickey said when you put together those kinds of people at a table together, it’s like an extraordinarily rich melting pot.

“When all of those people, whether they come from the University, or a small personally owned business, or from working in one of the commercial entities here in town, when they decide they want to reach out to the community, it means every perspective in the world is at that table,” Dickey said.

Dickey said you think things you might not have thought of at your own dinner table.

“I think having that kind of service organization means that Bryan/College Station benefits from the richest idea making that it can possibly imagine,” Dickey said.