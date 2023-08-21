City of College Station enacts Stage 1 water restrictions

According to the city, Stage 1 water restrictions can be put into motion when the three-day average daily water consumption reaches 85% distribution capacity.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Tuesday, Aug. 22, the City of College Station put forth Stage 1 water restrictions in response to record water demands and blistering temperatures that have broken heat records in the Brazos Valley and massively elevated fire risks for other areas across the state.

The city of College Station has also laid out a watering schedule for residents detailing what days and times they can water. It can be found below:

The city says that the watering schedules for city-owned properties has also been adjusted to align with the new watering schedule, and that operations have been adjusted for certain properties. According to the city, the fields at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex uses reclaimed water, which exempts them from the watering restrictions.