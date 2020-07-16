College Station stand-off leads to peaceful surrender

One person is in custody after law enforcement waited for hours and blocked off various roads in a College Station neighborhood.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — UPDATE:

There is one person in custody after law enforcement waited for hours outside a neighborhood near Thomas Park in College Station.

The person in custody had an arrest warrant out of Hays County. Several roads were blocked off as police worked on getting the person of interest to surrender, and after a few hours, he did surrender peacefully. He has now been booked into Brazos County Jail.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

The College Station Police Department, EMS first responders and the Brazos County Sheriff's Office are gathered near Thomas Park in College Station in an effort to arrest a wanted person.

Authorities have set up a perimeter on the edge of Thomas Park, along Francis Drive. They are not allowing traffic to enter the area and are turning cars away. Our news crew was on Harrington Avenue, headed towards Francis Drive, when a sheriff's deputy stopped them and said everyone in the surrounding homes were asked to go inside and stay there in order to be safe. The deputy pointed out a safer area for media to gather and continued blocking the road.

Our news crew said they saw a group of law enforcement officers, with heavy gear on, standing outside a home on Francis Drive.

More information will be given as it becomes available.