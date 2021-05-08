College Station standoff ends peacefully after nearly 24 hours, baby placed with CPS

Authorities said they were called to pick up an infant at the home but the mother did not want to give the child up.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Brazos County Sheriff's Office said it was able to end a standoff peacefully after about 24 hours.

Deputies were called to a home on the 2500 block of Cypress Drive in College Station around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. They were called to pick up a baby from its mother at the home, however, the mother refused to cooperate, deputies said.

Authorities said the safety of the baby was the top priority and decided to call in SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Team to encourage the woman to come out of the home with the baby. After nearly 24 hours, authorities said they were able to enter the home and the woman surrendered.

The woman and her child were taken to the hospital to be checked out and the baby has since been taken in by Child Protective Services. Authorities said they would not be charging the mother with any crime.