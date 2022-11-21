College Station, Bryan city offices to close for Thanksgiving holiday

Make sure you get your errands done before the middle of the week.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — City offices for the cities of Bryan and College Station will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday beginning on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25.

As a result of the holiday, College Station residents will have their trash and recycling pickup dates postponed by one day. Wednesday pickups will be postponed to Thursday, and Thursday pickups will be moved to Friday.

Additionally, according to an announcement from the city of College Station, payments that are due to the municipal court must be paid by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.

For Bryan residents, many city-run facilities and services have their operations suspended until Saturday, Nov. 26. Other facilities, like the Bryan-College Station Library System and Bryan Texas Utilities, will remain closed throughout the weekend and will reopen on Monday, Nov. 28.