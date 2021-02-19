College Station Utilities suspending late fees, disconnects until March 1

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Utilities said it is not going to shut off anyone's electricity during freezing weather.
The company is suspending delinquent disconnects and stopping late fees from accruing until March 1. At this time, no bills have been sent to customers that have electric usage for the winter weather storm that hit College Station and the Brazos Valley on February 14 through February 18. The most recent statements that have been sent out reflect usage only through February 11.
Bills covering February 12 through the storm could be higher, though, according to College Station Utilities. This is due to individual usage. If you need help paying for the utility bill, the company said it will work with people on payment flexibility.
The company said customers could see higher costs associated with the supply of electricity, water and wastewater services as the storm continued through this week. It said it will go through other funding to cover the costs before considering rate increases. Rate increases will be considered in August during the city's budget process.