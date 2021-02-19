College Station Utilities suspending late fees, disconnects until March 1

The company said it would never disconnect power during a freezing weather situation.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Utilities said it is not going to shut off anyone's electricity during freezing weather.

The company is suspending delinquent disconnects and stopping late fees from accruing until March 1. At this time, no bills have been sent to customers that have electric usage for the winter weather storm that hit College Station and the Brazos Valley on February 14 through February 18. The most recent statements that have been sent out reflect usage only through February 11.

Bills covering February 12 through the storm could be higher, though, according to College Station Utilities. This is due to individual usage. If you need help paying for the utility bill, the company said it will work with people on payment flexibility.

@CityofCS and @CityofBryan have rescinded the call for water conservation.



We continue to monitor the water system and encourage you to be mindful of water use. If you continue to run faucets, pls keep to a slow drip.



Report issues to CSU at 855.528.4278#bcstx #tamu — College Station (@CityofCS) February 19, 2021