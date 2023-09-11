College Station Water Services to conduct sewer smoke tests on Sept. 18 in Carter's Grove neighborhood

The testing will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Water Services will be performing smoke testing on Sept. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Carter's Grove neighborhood sanitary sewer system.

During the testing, a non-toxic mist will be blown into the sewer to find where system defects and areas of the system that need to be specifically investigated. The mist may end up coming out of vent pipes on roofs, wastewater utility holes, the ground above breaks in the sewer system, and even connections to buildings that have pipelines to the wastewater system.

It is advised for anyone that sees this smoke enter their home to open windows or doors to allow the smoke to escape. Additionally, it is recommended to not contact emergency services since College Station Fire will head over to where the "smoke" was reported, even if it's just the non-toxic mist that's being called in.

