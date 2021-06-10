College Station resident claims $1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket, $1 million Waco Powerball ticket remains unclaimed

The odds of winning any prize in the $1 Million Crossword are one in 3.42.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Talk about earning a return on your investment.

Texas Lottery officials said Thursday a person from College Station has claimed $1 million on a scratch ticket game they only paid $20 for.

The lucky ticket holder bought the $1,000,000 Crossword at the Shop N Go on the 1500 block of Holleman Drive in College Station. This game has a total of four $1 million prizes and so far, two have been claimed. The odds of winning any kind of prize in this scratch game is one in 3.42. These odds include break-even prizes.

As for who the lucky winner is, some of us may never know; the winner elected to remain anonymous

