New Charges: College Station woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from local store

Skylett Duffie is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from two local stores.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station woman is facing new theft charges after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from a local department store.

Skylett Duffie, 20, formerly of Navasota, is charged with theft of property of over $2,500 but less than $30,000. Duffie is accused of stealing the merchandise from Dillard's, located in the Post Oak Mall. She is also facing charges of the same kind after being accused of stealing $4,000 in merchandise from Victoria's Secret in the same mall.

According to court documents, the thefts happened within weeks of each other back in November of 2019. Police said while they were questioning Duffie about another theft case, she admitted to the theft at Dillard's.

The theft at Dillard's happened November 19, just before 1 p.m. Investigators said Duffie was seen on video going to the men's department and took several items of clothing off the racks and walked out of the store without paying for them.

Loss prevention officers said Duffie stole $3,369.39 in Polo track suits. Duffie allegedly told investigators her accomplice had told her what items to steal. That accomplice has not yet been charged in connection to this case.

Duffie is also accused of stealing nearly $4,000 in merchandise from the Victoria's Secret store in the Post Oak Mall back on November 6. Investigators said Duffie was working with two other women when they stole several items and ran from the store.