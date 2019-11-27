COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

A College Station woman was arrested late Tuesday evening after her girlfriend claimed she tried to stab her.

Dajah Clark, 20, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and, because she and the victim were in a dating relationship, the charge also includes family violence.

It happened on the 300 block of Marion Pugh Drive at about 7 p.m. The victim called for help after she said Clark, who is her girlfriend, physically assaulted her with a knife and threatened to stab her. When police got to the scene, they saw the victim was hurt and called on the College Station Fire Department medics to help.

The woman told police she believed her life was in danger. When they questioned Clark at the scene, police said she admitted to using the knife, but was just trying to scare her girlfriend. The woman suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

Clark remains in the Brazos County Jail at this time. Her bond has not yet been set, but an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge is a first degree felony. If found guilty, Clark could face prison time and up to $10,000 in fines.

RELATED: Bryan man, who shot a man over game of dominoes, gets life sentence

RELATED: College Station woman accused of hitting autistic man she was supposed to be caring for