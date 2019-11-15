COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station caregiver has been arrested after being accused of hitting an autistic man until he cried.

Lee Whitfield, 52, is charged with assault against a disabled person. There is video evidence of the crime, and, after Whitfield saw the video, she admitted what had happened, police said.

Back in April of 2019, one of the man's parents called the College Station Police Department and reported Whitfield, who was her son's caregiver, had assaulted him at a church function.

Investigators found surveillance footage from the church and said Whitfield became aggressive with the victim, who has autism. The video showed Whitfield hitting the victim in the face, investigators said, and the victim became upset and appeared to be crying.

Whitfield told investigators she remembered putting her hand in the victim's face, she didn't remember hitting him, they said. However, upon viewing the video evidence, Whitfield admitted she hit the victim, investigators said.

Whitfield has since bonded out of the Brazos County Jail.

