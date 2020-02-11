College Station woman accused of punching 10-year-old child in the face

The woman allegedly told police it was the child's fault because they got in the way of the adults.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station woman has been arrested for allegedly punching a child in the face.

Makela Holmes, 21, is charged with injury to a child. She is also facing charges for a previous arrest that is not related to the current allegations.

Police were called to the 400 block of Harvey Road at the Pearl Apartments Sunday afternoon, around 3:30. Officers said they responded to the scene after calls came into dispatch about a fight in progress at one of the apartments at the complex.

Officers said once they arrived to the complex, a 10-year-old child came to meet them. Officers said the child was crying, holding the left side of their head and had a cut on the top of their foot.

The child told officers Holmes had gotten into an argument at their apartment and it turned physical. The child said Holmes punched them with a closed fist in the left side of the face and the child fell down, cutting their foot on the concrete outside their apartment.

Officers interviewed Holmes, who allegedly denied the argument had been physical, but allegedly told officers later that if the child had gotten hurt it "was because [they] put [themself] in with the adults."

Officer said after interviewing other witnesses, they confirmed Holmes had punched the child and the child fell, cutting their foot on the concrete.