College Station woman charged after attack with a knife

Authorities said it appeared she did not want the man to leave the home.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station woman has been charged after allegedly attacking her ex-boyfriend as he was trying to leave.

Rikiesha Murray, 18, is charged with aggravated assault in the attack.

It happened Sunday just before 1:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Luther Street. The victim allegedly told police he was at the apartment and trying to get his property when Murray came up to him with a knife.

Police said the man had a puncture wound on his chest from the knife and a cut across his stomach and on one of his arms. The man said Murray didn't want him to leave and that's why she attacked him. According to another witness at the scene, police said they saw Murray attack the man.