COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station woman was arrested Friday after police said she confessed to making up a story about her boyfriend hitting and strangling her.

Rosetta Cooper, 23, is charged with filing a false report. She has been released on $2,000 bond.

Court documents state Cooper called police on August 27 and said her boyfriend hit her in the face with an open hand while he used his other hand to choke her for nearly 15 seconds. Officers who responded to the scene that day claimed Cooper showed no physical signs that she had been hit or choked.

On September 12, Cooper called police and told the investigator in charge of the case she no longer wanted to press charges against her boyfriend, according to court documents. When the investigator questioned why she would want to drop the charges, he said Cooper maintained the abuse happened, but she didn't want to talk about it.

After being questioned further, the investigator said Cooper finally admitted she had made the story up because she was mad at her boyfriend and wanted him to get in trouble with law enforcement. She said she was embarrassed and just wanted the charges dropped, the investigator said.

Authorities pursued a warrant against Cooper due to College Station police officers and the College Station Fire Department responded to her assault call on that day. Court documents state this took active resources to respond to an unnecessary call.

