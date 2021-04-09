College Station woman shaves head to support the fight against cancer

Jill Cetina, the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, set a goal to raise $100,000 for lifesaving research

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Jill Cetina stepped into Sports Clips in College Station on Friday to shave her head for her 50th birthday and her daughter, a childhood cancer survivor.

In 2006, her daughter was diagnosed with kidney cancer at three years old and lost nearly all her hair. Cetina said she wanted to show her daughter she wasn’t alone in the fight and decided to shave her head to show support.

Since that time, Cetina has joined the St. Baldrick’s Foundation in raising over $20,000 for pediatric cancer research and moved to College Station less than ten years ago.

#ChildhoodCancerResearch progress and hope go hand in hand. Every new discovery provides hope for new cures. Explore four examples of research outcomes (and reasons for hope) you have made possible. https://t.co/UYxDfkKy66 — St. Baldrick's Foundation (@StBaldricks) August 26, 2021

Cetina’s daughter survived her fight with cancer and recently graduated from College Station High School.

On Friday Cetina decided to shave her head for a second time. Cetina said she did it to support other cancer survivors and patients with hopes to help them understand that their hair isn’t as special as what is in their hearts.

“You have agency and power to make a difference in the life of others and directing some of the energy of your life towards that,” Cetina said. “That’s a great way to live.”