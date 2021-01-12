College Station's Christ United Methodist Church to perform at official Pearl Harbor memorial in Hawaii

Executive Director James Faith said that the choir have worked on several songs for the performance including “God Bless America”

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Christ United Methodist Church in College Station has sung in venues across the country including Carnegie Hall in New York City, the Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, and the National Cathedral in Washington D.C. Now, the choir will be singing at the official Pearl Harbor 80th Anniversary memorial in Hawaii.

James Faith, the Executive Director for Christ United Methodist Church, said that they have worked on several songs for the performance including “God Bless America” and “America the Beautiful.’ The church has taken part in many large events since the church was founded 26 years ago, according to Faith.

According to Faith, there are still several survivors of Pearl Harbor still living and that this could possibly be the last big event for those who are still alive and remember the event eighty years later. The choir has planned to leave on December 4, Saturday, for their trip, and return on Sunday, December 12.

“The choir is super anxious to go and meet any of the survivors that are still there. I think it is very special to know that this is probably the last major celebration for survivors of Pearl Harbor,” said Faith.