Two buildings destroyed after blaze at Columbus Village Apartments complex in Hearne

One building burned to the ground and the second building is just an outer shell of what it used to be.

HEARNE, Texas — The Hearne Police Department and the state fire marshal are investigating after two buildings at an apartment complex were destroyed in an early morning fire.

Officers with the Hearne Police Department said fire crews were called to the Columbus Village Apartments on South Riley Street after 4 a.m. Sunday. One of the buildings in the complex was fully engulfed and burned to the ground. The second building lost at least one wall and was gutted by the blaze.

Firefighters remained on scene at 11 a.m. and were still putting out hotspots with water hoses. Several fire crews from surrounding areas were called in to help fight the fire.

Dozens of people are not able to return to their homes and the American Red Cross has set up a temporary shelter at the community center. A representative was at the scene of the fire Sunday morning to take a look at the devastation.

Authorities said no one was hurt in the fire and everyone who lives in the buildings has been accounted for.

Columbus Village Apartments fire in Hearne 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

How you can help

There are several ways you can help the people who have been affected by this fire. Donations are being accepted at the East Side Park Community Center in Hearne. It's located at 405 Norwood Lane.

Donations of bedding, clothing, hygiene items and non-perishable food can all be dropped off. Organizations like OnRamp and the Hearne TX Information Facebook page have listed ways you can help.