Local News

Have you seen these teens? Please help with information!

Jacob Fleming was last seen November 1 when he left his home in Bryan. Amarriea Reagor was last seen September 26 and is believed to be in Brazos County.
Jacob Fleming, 19, was last seen leaving his home in Bryan on November 1, 2020. Amarriea Reagor, 16, was last seen September 26, 2020 in Frisco. Authorities believe she may be in the Bryan-College Station area. If you have information, call police.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities are asking for help in finding two teens in two separate missing persons cases. Both teens are believed to be at risk.

Amarriea Reagor, 16, was last seen on September 26. She is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5'5" tall and weighs about 215 pounds. Not much information is known about the circumstances of her disappearance, but the Frisco Police Department said she has been missing since September 26. Authorities believe she may be in the Bryan-College Station area, or in the Brazos County area. They did not release information as to why they believe she could be in the area.

Jacob Fleming, 19, of Bryan, was last seen November 1 leaving his home in Bryan. Authorities said Fleming was last seen just after 8:30 a.m. riding his bike, which is described as light green and blue in color. Fleming was wearing a gray long sleeve shirt with a blue logo on the front and light tan pants. Fleming's family says he is at risk.

Jacob is described as a white male, 5'9" tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the 2500 block of Arbor Drive in Bryan. Jacob has a tattoo of a honey bee on his upper right arm and a tattoo on his upper left arm. If you have any information, call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300.

