Fallen Beaumont officer remembered by family, police and community

Funeral services at Calvary Baptist Church in Beaumont will start at 11 a.m.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Funeral services are underway for fallen Beaumont Police officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell.

Services are closed to the public, but you can stream it live from Calvary Baptist Church.

Earlier Saturday, hundreds lined the streets to show support for Officer Yarbrough-Powell who was killed in a head-on crash early Sunday morning.

The police procession, which included first responders from across Southeast Texas, were met with American flags along portions of Phelan Blvd. and Dowlen Rd.

People who knew Ofc. Yarbrough-Powell and complete strangers lined the route to show their respects. Many were emotional as the solemn stretch of police cars passed their locations.

12News witnessed tears and reflection during the nearly one hour procession.

