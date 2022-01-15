Community members come together for the 38th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: Keeping The Dream Alive Celebration

The Lincoln Recreation Center hosts its annual celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Friday night was the 38th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: Keeping The Dream Alive Celebration at the Lincoln recreation center.

Pastor at new Elam Missionary Baptist church and Sommerville teacher, Derron Robinson spoke at the event.

"Wherever you are, you can serve. At your job, you can serve. In your community, you can serve," Robinson said. "We got to teach our children how to serve."

The celebration officially kicked off just before 7 and was filled with uplifting music and prayer. As well as reflection on the words of the one and only dr. Martin Luther King Jr

“MLK just embodied that idea of service," assistant supervisor at the Lincoln Recreation Center, Isiah Smith said. "Like I’m going to do what I can to make it better for the common person. That’s what we’re here for.”

Also part of the festivities were special recognition and awards given to those who have made a significant impact in the community. One of tonight's recipients was the Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse (BVCASA).

"You know we don’t do what we do to be recognized, but it is awesome to know that people are seeing what you're doing, community outreach coordinator at BVCASA, Alton Burton III said. "At the end of the day, our whole goal is to just serve our community in the best way we possibly can."