Community preps for their second annual Day at Deadwood

It's a chance to see and support your local artistry

DEADWOOD, Texas — On Saturday, the Brazos Valley will experience wood crafters, artisans, crocheters, food vendors and so much more at the second annual Day at Deadwood.

Organizer Paula Copeland said the town of Deadwood, nestled inside Franklin, was first created in 2007 to be a man cave. However, Copeland said that didn't last long.

"It just turned out to be so much more, and we are collectors of many things, we like to share what we have, we like to share the knowledge and share the history," Copeland said.

"Just very unusual things we are going to have," Copeland said, "support your local artist that are trying to make it."

The second annual Day at Deadwood will happen this Saturday from 9 to 3 pm.

The event is family-friendly and people of all ages are invited to come out. It's just 5 dollars per person and three and under are free; officials said it is also a day of fellowship with all the fun.