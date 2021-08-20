Congressman Pete Sessions responds to ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.

Congressman Sessions said current operations have been a failure.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The mass exodus from Afghanistan continues as the United States Armed Forces begin to ramp up procedures.

The U.S. is scrambling to get allies and Americans out of Afghanistan as the Taliban has taken the country and secured the capital of Kabul ahead of the planned U.S. withdrawal at the end of the month.

“When America walks away from its position, of not only strength and power but really of the authority of being there, things happen rapidly when we’re not around,” Peter Sessions, U.S. Representative for Texas's 17th congressional district, said.

The Taliban takeover has led to scenes at the airport as Afghans have tried to board planes to get out.

Since August 14, the U.S. has airlifted 7,000 total evacuees. The State Department also confirmed 6,000 people at the Kabul airport have been fully processed.

“Now we’re facing the situation of evacuating 11 thousand Americans if I have it right," Andrew L. Ross, Professor of International Affairs at the Bush School of Government and Public service, said.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters at a briefing Thursday that American citizens and green-card holders are being given priority to board and that the U.S. has "significantly expanded" the number of people being flown out.