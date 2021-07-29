Congressman Pete Sessions to host Veterans Healthcare Town Hall

BRYAN, Texas — Congressman Pete Sessions is set to host a Healthcare Town Hall this Saturday, July 31, for veterans. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Early Graham American Legion Post 159 in Bryan and is for veterans from the Brazos, Milam, Burleson and Robertson county areas.
Veterans Service Officers staff from regional VA hospitals and clinics will be in attendance.
Congressman Sessions' major focuses are to improve the experiences of Central Texas veterans and how to best utilize the Veteran Affairs healthcare system and the VA Community Care Network.