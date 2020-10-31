Conroe woman identified in fatal crash in Grimes County

DPS troopers said the woman was a passenger in a car that hit a tree.

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — A Conroe woman has been identified as the person who was killed in a crash in Grimes County Thursday.

Melissa McCarty, 41, was a backseat passenger in a car that hit a tree, DPS troopers said. They said she died at the scene.

The crash happened on State Highway 30 about four miles east of Roans Prairie and just before noon on Thursday. Authorities said Scotty Logue, 58, of Conroe, was driving eastbound on 30 when he tried to pass another vehicle attempting to make a left turn.

Authorities said Logue overcorrected his vehicle to avoid a crash and ended up hitting a tree. He was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Two other passengers were also in Logue's car at the time of the crash. They were also taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition at last check.