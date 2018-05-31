BRYAN, Texas - Many people are gearing up for barbecues, beaches and lots of outdoor fun in the sun, but rising temperatures outdoor don’t have to mean your energy costs have to spike too.

With recent temps in the nineties many ac companies like EcoZapp are busy repairing A/C systems to ensure homes are staying cool in this hot Texas weather.

“You want to make sure that it’s maintained and clean. Change your filter regularly, a lot of people will have a 3 month filter but it’s not necessarily a 3 month filter. if you live alone and don’t have any pets then it will get 3 months out of it but if you have pets and a family, you should probably change it every 4-6 weeks,” said EcoZapp Operations Manager Howie Buckley.

The average homeowner spends nearly half of their utility bill on heating and cooling, but maintaining your system, just as you do your automobile, can help reduce these costs.

A well maintained system can last between 15 to 20 years but Buckley says one that is not, may only last between five and seven years.

Along with maintaining your system keeping your blinds closed when you're away from you home, upgrading you A/C system and allowing it to run closely to its regular temperature throughout the day can save you some change.

“I like to say if you like to live at 72, leave your system at 74 or 75 that way it will maintain throughout the day and you won’t have to work as hard at night,” said Buckley.

