Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History prepares for rare annular solar eclipse

Jessica Gentry with the museum said visitors can expect an out-of-this-world experience.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are now 30 days away from what should be a truly spectacular fall event in the Coastal Bend.

On Oct. 14, Corpus Christi will experience a rare celestial event as we will be one of the few places in the country in the direct path of the annular solar eclipse.

Our area should be a prime viewing spot for both locals and visitors alike.

The fall eclipse is happening on a Saturday and CCISD students are off the entire week before.

Visit Corpus Christi's America Segura said that for a short time, Corpus Christi may feel like the center of the universe.

“We are actually up in our hotel bookings for that weekend, as well as our short-term rentals. So, we’re excited to already know that there is a lot of interest in coming to Corpus Christi and having that experience," she said.

Texas Monthly Magazine crowned Corpus Christi the state champion when it comes to getting the most out of the upcoming eclipse.

“That’s because of the range and amount of time that we’re going to be able to have this experience here. It’s between five and six minutes that you are really going to have that entire view," she said.

When the moon crosses between the earth and the sun, it will give the sun a “ring of fire” effect, offering a spectacular lunchtime view. Many groups are ready to offer their help in making this an experience to be remembered, including the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History.

The eclipse comes at the end of their Space Week, where they will help folks learn more about NASA, our solar system, and the future of space exploration. Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History's Jessica Gentry said visitors can expect an out-of-this-world experience.

“Valero is sponsoring us and will be giving out glasses so that everyone can see the eclipse safely in our outdoor area," she said. “We’ll also have the telescope on and all sorts of special science shows and water rockets and hands-on activities for the whole family.”

Corpus Christi is the last major point to catch the eclipse in the United States. Another great location to watch it happen would be any of the beaches along the Padre Island National Seashore.

