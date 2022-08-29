'Irreplaceable leader': Corpus Christi teen died of heat stroke while playing football, family says

Loney Diaz recently completed fire academy at Del Mar College and was planning to pursue a career at CCFD after serving in the Air Force.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi community is mourning the loss of a student athlete and young, future firefighter.

Loney Diaz, 17, died on Aug. 26 after suffering a heat stroke while playing football, according to a family member's post on social media.

Loney was a member of the Corpus Christi Fire Department Fire Explorer Program and had just completed Fire Academy at Del Mar College. He planned on joining the CCFD after serving the country in the U.S. Air Force.

CCFD Explorer Post 343 said they lost an "irreplaceable leader in Loney Diaz."

"At 17 years old, Loney was the Company Officer of Engine 2 and demonstrated the values and morals of outstanding leadership," the post said. "CCFD Post 343 asks everyone to offer prayers and condolences to the Diaz family in this troubling time."

Diaz was a senior at Harold T. Branch Academy. The principal, Dr. Tracie S. Rodriguez, said extra counselors are on campus Monday for anyone that needs to talk about the loss.

"A temporary memorial area will be set up at the school for any student or staff who wishes to contribute a personal memory and/or message," Rodriguez said in a letter to the school community. "These messages will be provided to the Diaz family with collective memories that will be cherished as we honor his life and service to our school and community."

Diaz's family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with the unexpected expenses.

Condolences for the teen have been pouring in on social media.

A prayer service for Monday at 6 p.m. at Annaville Baptist Church is open to all friends and classmates of Diaz.

