Costco Wholesale is coming to College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Costco is coming to College Station.
The City of College Station announced Wednesday that the retail giant had filed a site plan for a 160,534 square foot facility to be located along Earl Rudder Freeway in Midtown.
Along with the store will be a fueling station.
"We've had the pleasure of working with Costco for many, many months to reach to this point," said Natalie Ruiz, College station director for Economic Development. "We believe they are a perfect anchor for Midtown and would be a shopping destination for residents throughout the Brazos Valley and for anyone visiting Aggieland. Now, it's time to take the next steps."
Site construction plans and permit applications will be reviewed for compliance in the coming months. Final steps include bring an infrastructure participation agreement to the City Council.
No opening date has been announced yet.