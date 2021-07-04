Costco Wholesale is coming to College Station

The City of College Station announced Wednesday that the retail giant had filed a site plan for a 160,534 square foot facility to be located along Earl Rudder Freeway in Midtown.

"We've had the pleasure of working with Costco for many, many months to reach to this point," said Natalie Ruiz, College station director for Economic Development. "We believe they are a perfect anchor for Midtown and would be a shopping destination for residents throughout the Brazos Valley and for anyone visiting Aggieland. Now, it's time to take the next steps."