New details released in Bryan mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets, victim identified

A witness said they watched their coworker open fire on people as they began running from their workstations.

BRYAN, Texas — Court documents released today have more details behind what happened at Kent Moore Cabinets Thursday afternoon at the Brazos County Industrial Park. One person was killed and four others were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities identified the man who died as Tim Smith, 40.

According to court documents released Friday, a witness said they were at their workstation when they heard several loud pops behind them. The witness said they turned and saw a fellow employee, Larry Bollin, 27, shoot Smith several times. The witness said when he ran out of bullets, Bollin looked at everyone, reloaded, then continued to shoot at others who were trying to run from the area.

According to court documents, the witness told police they ran from Bollin. Police got to the scene around 2:30 Thursday afternoon, but they said Bollin was no longer at the factory. Police put out a description of the suspect and a description of the car he was driving.

There are also two victims in stable condition and two victims in critical condition.

Bollin, who lives near Iola in Grimes County, was arrested after he allegedly shot a Texas DPS trooper who had been chasing him.

At this time, two of the victims taken to the hospital are now in stable condition and the other two victims remain critical, according to the Bryan Police Department.

At last check, Bollin was in the Brazos County Jail on $1 million dollars bond. He is being charged with murder and other charges are pending.