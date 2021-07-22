As COVID-19 cases continue to grow, local experts advise caution and safety

The best prevention is still getting a COVID-19 vaccine dose

BRYAN, Texas — More than 24,000 cases of COVI-19 have been reported in Brazos County and 265 deaths. The recent rise in COVID-19 cases reported by the Brazos County Health District is leading to concern with the Fall semester for students, faculty and staff right around the corner.

“Largely we can contribute this to people gathering for the Fourth of July and a low vaccination rate,” said Mary K. Parish, the administrative assistant for emergency preparedness at the Brazos County Health District.”

Parrish said less than 50% of Brazos County has been vaccinated and that is nowhere near where we need to build good herd immunity.

“The rise in numbers, especially with the Delta variant being spread, is an area of concern for us,” Parrish said, “this is why we push vaccinations so hard.”

7.22.21 Update

7.22.21 Actualización

Parrish said the rise in COVID-19 cases is also alarming because the health district has seen a lot of youth in the area getting sick and that’s concerning with school almost a month away.

“We put a lot of people in some very close spaces [in schools],” Parrish said, “This is why we really encourage people 12 and older to be vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Parrish said even if all your family members aren’t old enough to get vaccinated, still having the majority of your household vaccinated can go a really long way to preventing widespread COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Health District is currently offering the COVID vaccine to anyone 12 and over. It can also provide second doses to anyone regardless of where the first dose was received. Call 979-361-4440 to find out what vaccine brand the Health District has in stock.

You can walk in during the following hours:

Monday-Friday: