COVID-19 testing sites in Brazos County

With an increase of cases nationwide, here is where you can get tested for Coronavirus in the area

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — As Brazos County and the nation continue to see a rise in COVID-19 cases due in large part to the Omicron variant, testing sites are once again are in high demand.

Here is a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Brazos County. KAGS will update them accordingly.

St. Teresa's Catholic Church:

  • 307 Hall St. Bryan, Texas
  • Monday - Friday
  • 8 a.m - 6 p.m.

Kohl's:

  • 1701 S Texas Ave. College Station
  • Monday - Friday
  • 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Lincoln Center (open until Jan. 3):

  • 1000 Eleanor St. College Station
  • Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday
  • 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Zion Missionary Baptist Church (open until Jan. 3)

  • 1505 Dansby Bryan, Texas
  • Thursday, Friday and Saturday
  • 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Rapid Testing Site:

  • 3329 Woodville Rd. Bryan, Texas
  • Monday - Friday
  • 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Walgreens:

  • Select Walgreen locations are offering COVID-19 testing by appointment only. To find the nearest testing site, visit their website.

CVS Pharmacy:

  • Select CVS Pharmacy locations are offering COVID-19 testing by appointment only. To find the nearest testing site, visit their website.

