BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — As Brazos County and the nation continue to see a rise in COVID-19 cases due in large part to the Omicron variant, testing sites are once again are in high demand.
Here is a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Brazos County. KAGS will update them accordingly.
St. Teresa's Catholic Church:
- 307 Hall St. Bryan, Texas
- Monday - Friday
- 8 a.m - 6 p.m.
Kohl's:
- 1701 S Texas Ave. College Station
- Monday - Friday
- 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Lincoln Center (open until Jan. 3):
- 1000 Eleanor St. College Station
- Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday
- 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Zion Missionary Baptist Church (open until Jan. 3):
- 1505 Dansby Bryan, Texas
- Thursday, Friday and Saturday
- 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Rapid Testing Site:
- 3329 Woodville Rd. Bryan, Texas
- Monday - Friday
- 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Walgreens:
- Select Walgreen locations are offering COVID-19 testing by appointment only. To find the nearest testing site, visit their website.
CVS Pharmacy:
- Select CVS Pharmacy locations are offering COVID-19 testing by appointment only. To find the nearest testing site, visit their website.