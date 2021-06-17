COVID-19 updates: Brazos County judge tests positive, can your employer force you to get the vaccine?

While COVID-19 cases are on the decline, there are a few things to keep track of in pandemic news this week.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — COVID-19 appears to be on the decline in many areas of the Brazos Valley, including Brazos County. The Brazos County Health District reported just eight new known cases and 202 active cases in the county at this time. As of June 16, 13 Brazos County residents were hospitalized with the virus.

KAGS has been keeping a log since the pandemic started, documenting cases each day and the information on COVID-19 released on that day. On June 17, 2020, Brazos County reported the highest number of cases it had seen in the pandemic up to that date: 145 new known cases and 27 Brazos County residents hospitalized.

While people in the Brazos Valley are able to get access to the COVID-19 vaccine through their medical providers and local pharmacies, many people still have opted out of getting the shot. Some said they are not sure of the science behind the vaccine. Others simply just do not want it, saying it's a personal decision.

President Biden said he wants the U.S. to be 70% vaccinated by July 4, however, the number of Americans getting vaccinated is slowing down.

"We have more work to beat this virus and now is not the time to let our guard down," President Biden said. "So please, please get vaccinated as soon as possible."

While getting the vaccine is a personal decision, many are questioning whether or not that decision should be private. It has been revealed that your employer can require you to be vaccinated. If you choose not to get the vaccine, you could be out of a job.

Just this week in Houston, a Federal Court sided with Houston Methodist Hospital on it policy that required staff to be vaccinated, or be fired. At least 117 employees had filed a lawsuit against the hospital's policy, but the court said the employees simply didn't have a case.

Judge Lynn N. Hughes said the policy was put in place to keep staff, patients and their families safe. The judge also denied a request for a restraining order that would block the hospital from suspending unvaccinated employees. A lawyer for the employees said they plan to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary.

Back in Brazos County, the office of Judge Duane Peters announced Peters had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday. Peters said he is experiencing mild symptoms and plans on being back to work as soon as his quarantine is over.