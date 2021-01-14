Your guide to getting the COVID-19 vaccine in the Brazos Valley

What group are you in? What if you don't want the vaccine? Where do you sign up? When do you sign up? Get your answers here.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Now that the COVID-19 vaccine is here in the Brazos Valley, there's also a lot of information to keep track of. What group are you in? Are you required to get the vaccine? Does it cost anything? Where do you go, what do you do? What if you've already had COVID-19, should you get the vaccine? We compiled a list of your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and got you the answers. If you have more, send them in and we'll add them to this guide! If any information changes, we'll update it as soon as possible.

What phase do I qualify to be in?

The Texas Department of State Health Services has broken up the groups as to when they will be able to get the vaccine.

Phase 1A: Tier One

Paid and unpaid workers in hospital settings working directly with patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are at high risk for COVID-19.

Long-term care staff working directly with vulnerable residents.

EMS who work 911 emergency services, including pre-hospital care and transport.

Home health care workers, hospice workers who work with high-risk patients

Residents of long-term care facilities

Phase 1A: Tier Two

School nurses who provide health care to students and teachers.

Workers who provide mortuary or death services to those with COVID-19.

Public health and emergency response staff who are involved in giving COVID-19 tests and vaccinations.

Direct care staff in free-standing emergency medical care facilities and urgent care clinics.

Staff in outpatient care settings who have direct contact with patients who display symptoms of COVID-19.

Pharmacy workers who provide direct services to clients, vaccinations and testing for people who may have COVID-19.

Phase 1B

People 65 years of age and older.

People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19. Some of these conditions include cancer, COPD, chronic kidney disease, organ transplant recipients, pregnancy, Type 2 diabetes and sickle cell disease. Also on this list is obesity and severe obesity, if your body mass index (BMI) is 30 or higher. Heart conditions include heart failure, coronary artery disease and cardiomyopathies.

The DSHS said providers could begin vaccinations in Phase 1B on December 29, but vaccine supply is limited. That's why not many people from this group have been vaccinated yet.

Phase 2

At this time, the State of Texas has not outlined any specific tier of the general public who will be included in Phase 2. The state said it hopes when it is time to start vaccinating this group, that there will be enough vaccine to go around. The state has set a goal that frontline workers and those who are the most vulnerable or at high risk for COVID-19 will have been vaccinated by this point.

I'm eligible for a vaccine now. What do I do?

The week of January 11, the state issued most of its COVID-19 vaccine supply to large sites around the state to start vaccinations. The goal is that these sites can vaccinate up to 100,000 people.

So where do you go to sign up? How do you know how many vaccines are at your hospital or health care facility? The DSHS created this map below! Just type in your city and it will list the providers who have the vaccine. Click on that provider and it will show you the amount of vaccines, including the type. If you want to know what the difference is between the two vaccines available now, we've got you covered right after this section.

So now that you know where the vaccine is, what comes next? You've got to register. You can't just walk into the hospital and say, 'I want the vaccine.' You've got to make an appointment. You may be put on a waiting list until more vaccines are available. Since the Brazos Valley covers several counties, click on the link below to see the list of vaccine providers, their contact information and where you go to register. If your county is not on this list, you can travel to the one closest to you. Make sure you call ahead. Check back on this list as it will be updated as more vaccine becomes available. ↓ Click this box to see the hubs.↓

On Thursday, Brazos County announced that CHI St. Joseph Health Services had been selected by the state to be a vaccination hub. (You'll see them listed in the hub list above) Because of this distinction, the hospital received 1,200 more doses of the vaccine, most of which will be used up by January 15, according to the Brazos County Health District. Those doses are being given to those in Phase 1B.

What are the vaccines and what are their risks? What are their differences?

Currently, there are two COVID-19 vaccines available: Pfizer and Moderna. Other companies are also making their own vaccines, in the hopes that with more vaccine, we can get people vaccinated faster. However, companies must go through a rigorous approval process to make sure their vaccine is ready for the public. Here are the two vaccines available at this time, along with some quick facts and a link to learn more:

Pfizer

16 years of age and older

2 doses given within 21 days

A shot given in the upper arm

Data shows it to be 95% effective

While considered safe for pregnancy/breast-feeding, go over these concerns with a doctor

Unknown at this time how long the vaccine will protect you from COVID-19

Common side effects: Tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, fever, pain at the injection site. It should be noted that Pfizer said most of these side effects happened after the 2nd dose. The side effects were also known to last several days.

For more details on the Pfizer vaccine, including frequently asked questions, click here.

Moderna

18 years of age and older

2 doses given within 28 days

A shot given in the upper arm

Does not contain eggs, preservatives or latex

Data shows it to be 94.1% effective

Most common side effects: Pain at the injection site, chills, tiredness and headache. It should be noted that Moderna said the side effects were noticeable within a day or two of people getting the vaccine. They reported the side effects to be similar to flu-like symptoms. The symptoms were also more common after the 2nd dose.

For more details on the Moderna vaccine, click here.

Now, can you choose the vaccine you want to get? Maybe, maybe not. It depends on the number of vaccines available, allergies, etc. As always, if you have questions, ask your doctor!

How much will the vaccine cost?

One of the biggest questions is, do you have to pay to get the COVID-19 vaccine? According to the federal government, NO.

The CDC and the Medicaid Services and the Centers for Medicare said everyone in the United States can get the COVID-19 vaccine for free whether or not they have health insurance.

Vaccine providers can charge a fee for giving the shots, but that should be covered by your insurance company. What if you don't have insurance? The federal government has set aside money for those who need it for the COVID-19 vaccine. Need proof? The Trump Administration set up the Health Resources and Services Administrations Provider Relief Fund: ↓Click below for that info!↓

Can my kids get vaccinated?

At this time, you must be 18 years of age or older to get the vaccine. Pfizer has been launching trials involving children around the age of 12, but it's just not ready for them yet. Health officials said a vaccine for kids could come by the fall of 2021.

When can we get back to normal? Will it take everyone getting vaccinated?

This is important. You do not have to get vaccinated against COVID-19. It is your choice. It's also important to note that COVID-19 is a raging inferno, especially in the United States. A vaccine isn't going to be enough to put out the fire. However, health experts said vaccination will help us reopen and get back to a new normal.

As more people become vaccinated, large groups can gather once again. If most of the population is vaccinated by fall of 2021, there will be holidays once again to be celebrated with extended family and our most vulnerable family members. We won't see the hospitals extended beyond measure or our health care workers pushed to their limits.

While it is your choice to be vaccinated, the more vaccinate people we have, cases will decrease. Hospitalizations will decrease. Deaths will decrease. COVID-19 infections will be more manageable.

The bottom line is this: It's been nearly a year since COVID-19 first entered our lives here in Texas. We know much more than we did a year ago. Science has helped us learn and health care workers have been doing everything they can to heal the community. However, there is a lot we still don't know, including about the vaccine. The best thing you can do is take all of the information and from there, decide what is best for you and your loved ones.

This article will continue to be updated as more information comes in on COVID-19 vaccines in the Brazos Valley.

