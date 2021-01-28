Brazos County COVID-19 vaccine HUB to begin vaccinating Monday

St. Joseph Health received 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine from the state Thursday.

BRYAN, Texas — Brazos County is ready to administer vaccines at the Brazos Center Vaccination HUB next week. St. Joseph Health received 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine from the state Thursday.

"The news we got today by the pharmacist at St. Joseph was glorious news because it is actually here," said Jim Stewart, who is leading the Brazos County vaccination taskforce.

The Brazos Center will begin administering vaccinations Monday. The goal is for St. Joseph Health to administer 1,000 doses of the vaccine a day.

Stewart said in the beginning of the week he was pessimistic about getting the doses for next week. He was told the vaccines would not arrive in the county until late Tuesday morning. However, the news of the doses arriving Thursday has him feeling optimistic.

"It is working, the vaccine is coming, we're going to get it in your arm," Stewart said. "We just need people to be patient."

Stewart said the vaccination HUB has already had more than 30,000 people sign up to receive the vaccine. About 29,000 were people in group 1B, which is the group the HUB will work on getting vaccinated next week.

Brazos County vaccination taskforce asks for people to continue registering through St. Joseph Health's website.

St. Joseph Health tells KAGS News an announcement about the vaccine delivery will be made soon.