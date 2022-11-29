'I absolutely expect the lights to stay on' | CPS Energy and ERCOT both give update Tuesday ahead of winter season

The utility company will hold its monthly board meeting at 1 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — We're expecting a winter update from CPS Energy on Tuesday.

The agenda shows the communications and marketing team will share their preparations for the upcoming winter season.

At the same time Tuesday, ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas and the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) Chairman Peter Lake will hold a press conference. The update will be to inform Texans on grid reliability and readiness for the winter.

The goal of both organizations is to make sure you stay informed during winter weather conditions.

Officials noted some of the key changes this year have been the increase in demand by about 5,000 megawatts, which is a result of population growth in Texas.

Despite the increase, both Lake and Vegas said they feel confident that the power grid will be able to keep up with demand. They added that there are more generators being brought online as well.

Echoing the same sentiments, they said things with the grid are looking great, and proof of that would be the fact that the grid had avoided blackouts eight times already.

The progress of weatherization is also being continuously checked, officials said.

In summary, officials said they feel confident that the power grid can handle whatever weather patterns Texas experiences, Lake adding, "I absolutely expect the lights to stay on."

