College Station authorities working crash scene on Texas Ave

Authorities had to shut down the southbound lanes near Brothers Boulevard after a van and a semi crashed.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station police, fire and first responders responded to a crash scene Sunday afternoon on Texas Avenue after a semi and van crashed into one another.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Texas Avenue South near Brothers Boulevard. A semi attempted to turn left at the intersection while a van was driving southbound. The two crashed in the intersection.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time but at least one person was taken to the hospital. College Station police and fire blocked the southbound lanes of traffic and diverted it to Brothers Boulevard. Details as to what happened before the crash are not immediately known.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: @CSTXPolice and @CSTXFire are working a crash at Texas Ave and Brothers Blvd. Traffic in the southbound lanes of traffic are currently closed. Please avoid the area if possible.



clp833 — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) March 27, 2022

Authorities are asking if you take this road to find an alternate route until the crash scene is cleared up.