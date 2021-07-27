Woman identified in College Station homicide investigation, suspect arrested

Authorities said the suspect told them he and the victim were fighting over a gun in the car when it went off and hit the woman in the head.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department has identified the woman who was found dead in her apartment Sunday.

Authorities said Roshinah Tompkins, 18, was found dead at the the Crescent Pointe Apartments on July 25. They said a neighbor found a trail of blood leading up to an upstairs apartment and called police.

Tarod London, Jr., 20, of College Station has been arrested and is facing charges at this time of tampering with a body, tampering with evidence and disorderly conduct. According to a probable cause statement, London told police a fight over a gun ended in Tompkins being shot in the head.

London allegedly told officers he and Tompkins were driving in Waller County and were in an argument when she allegedly assaulted him, picked up his AR-15 rifle and pointed it at him. London told police he knew the rifle was loaded and tried to get the gun away from her. He said the gun went off and Tompkins began bleeding from her head.

London told police he then drove back to his apartment at the Crescent Pointe in College Station and carried Thompkins inside. According to court documents, London said he used soap to try to get rid of the blood leading up to his apartment, but then panicked and left it there, then went to a family member's house.